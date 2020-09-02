Czech Republic squad undergo coronavirus retests before Slovakia & Scotland games
|Uefa Nations League: Czech Rep v Scotland
|Venue: Andruv Stadion, Olomouc Date: 7 September Time: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow updates on the BBC Sport website and app
Scotland's Nations League opponents the Czech Republic have had to retest their entire squad for coronavirus after a member of the backroom team returned a positive result.
The unnamed official has left the group to self-isolate, with their departure to Bratislava for Friday's opener with Slovakia now delayed until Thursday.
No other cases of the virus have been discovered.
The Czechs host Scotland at the Andruv Stadion in Prague on Monday.
The Football Association of the Czech Republic confirmed the case via a statement, saying the "positively tested person immediately left the team hotel and entered into quarantine".
"At the same time, the players and the implementation team were retested in communication with the relevant hygiene station. All test results are negative."