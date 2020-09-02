Last updated on .From the section Football

Czech Republic visit neighbours Slovakia on Friday and host Scotland on Monday

Uefa Nations League: Czech Rep v Scotland Venue: Andruv Stadion, Olomouc Date: 7 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland's Nations League opponents the Czech Republic have had to retest their entire squad for coronavirus after a member of the backroom team returned a positive result.

The unnamed official has left the group to self-isolate, with their departure to Bratislava for Friday's opener with Slovakia now delayed until Thursday.

No other cases of the virus have been discovered.

The Czechs host Scotland at the Andruv Stadion in Prague on Monday.

The Football Association of the Czech Republic confirmed the case via a statement, saying the "positively tested person immediately left the team hotel and entered into quarantine".

"At the same time, the players and the implementation team were retested in communication with the relevant hygiene station. All test results are negative."