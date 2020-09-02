Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Callum Wilson has scored 64 goals in 187 appearances for Bournemouth since joining from Coventry in 2015

Aston Villa are hoping to sign Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson after opening talks on a deal worth about £20m.

Boss Dean Smith wants to add to Villa's attack after they stayed up on the final day of last season.

Wilson, 28, scored seven goals in 35 Premier League games as Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship.

Villa are also close to signing Nottingham Forest's English right-back Matty Cash, 23, for about £16m.

Cash was one of the standout performers in a Forest side that narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season.

The academy graduate has made 141 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2016.

Bournemouth have already sold prime assets, such as defender Nathan Ake to Manchester City and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United, since their relegation to the second tier.

Wilson has won four England caps, the last of which came in the 6-0 win against Bulgaria in Sofia in October 2019, and has scored one goal.

He has also been linked with Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham but Villa, who have also been touted as a potential destination for Brentford's Ollie Watkins, are ready to make a firm move.