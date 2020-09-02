Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

It was a double celebration for Cliftonville's Marissa Callaghan after she scored on her birthday

Glentoran defeated Women's Premiership champions Linfield 2-0 while Crusaders beat Sion Swifts and Cliftonville overcome Derry City.

The Glens sit top after goals from Caragh Hamilton and Kerry Beattie at the Oval ensured they are the only side on maximum points after two games.

Amy McGivern and Emily Wilson were on target as the Crues edged last season's runners-up Sion Swifts 2-1 at Seaview.

Michelle McDaid and Marissa Callaghan netted as Cliftonville beat City 2-0.

Cliftonville secured their first points of the campaign while Derry remain at the foot of the table and are yet to register any points.

McDaid opened the scoring just before the break before Northern Ireland international captain Callaghan - who was also celebrating her birthday - doubled the lead just after the hour mark.

Hosts on top

Glentoran were in the ascendancy throughout in east Belfast with summer signing Hamilton opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

Striker Rachel Rogan had the ball in the net against for the Glens, but this was disallowed for offside, although Beattie's goal on the hour mark did stand.

Glentoran, who finished third in last season's standings, are fancied by many as title favourites this year and this result will go a long way to justifying such claims.

Glentoran forward Rachel Rogan saw her effort ruled out against Linfield

The night got even better for Billy Clarke's side with the news that Sion Swifts fell to a defeat at Crusaders.

Just as at The Oval, there was an early strike at Seaview with McGivern giving the hosts - who had lost 2-0 at Linfield on the opening day after a battling performance - an early lead.

Wilson doubled the lead for Spike Hill's side 10 minutes after the break with a delightful chipped finish and despite Northern Ireland international Caitlin McGuinness netting brilliantly into the top corner for Sion in injury-time, the Crues held off a late fightback.

In what looks set to be a hotly contested season and with just eight more rounds of action remaining Linfield, Crusaders, Sion and Cliftonville are all on three points.