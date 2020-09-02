Last updated on .From the section Newport

Scott Twine's last goal for Swindon came in November 2018

Newport County are set to sign Swindon Town forward Scott Twine on a season-long loan.

Twine, 21, has scored twice in 34 appearances for the Robins, who were crowned League Two champions in 2019-20.

Twine made his senior debut for the club in 2017, and featured on 10 occasions last season.

The Swindon-born player has previously had loan spells at Waterford and Chippenham Town.

Newport have already signed Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh on loan as well as former Plymouth forward Ryan Taylor and centre-back David Longe-King ahead of the 2020-21 League Two campaign.