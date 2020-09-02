Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Sean Scannell scores the first goal in Blackpool's 2-1 win over Lincoln City in September 2019

Grimsby Town have signed winger Sean Scannell on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving League One side Blackpool earlier this summer.

He started his career with Crystal Palace and has also had spells with Huddersfield Town and Bradford City.

Scannell, who scored twice in 18 games for Blackpool last season, told the Grimsby website: external-link As soon as I spoke to (manager) Ian Holloway I wanted to come straight away."

Grimsby start the new season with two home EFL Trophy ties, against Morecambe on Saturday and then Harrogate, on 8 September.

