Viktor Johansson: Rotherham sign former Leicester City goalkeeper

Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Viktor Johansson
Viktor Johansson has played for Sweden at Under-21 level, making his debut against Scotland in 2019

Rotherham United have signed goalkeeper Viktor Johansson on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old Swede was a free agent after leaving Leicester City earlier this summer.

He never made a senior appearance for the Foxes but did play six times for their under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy over the past two seasons.

"I'm delighted, it's a great club and I've heard loads of good things about it, so I'm very happy to be here," Johansson said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC