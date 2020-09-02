Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Viktor Johansson has played for Sweden at Under-21 level, making his debut against Scotland in 2019

Rotherham United have signed goalkeeper Viktor Johansson on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old Swede was a free agent after leaving Leicester City earlier this summer.

He never made a senior appearance for the Foxes but did play six times for their under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy over the past two seasons.

"I'm delighted, it's a great club and I've heard loads of good things about it, so I'm very happy to be here," Johansson said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.