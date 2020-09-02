Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Matt Grimes has been a Swansea regular since the club were relegated from the Premier League in 2018

Watford are interested in signing Swansea City captain Matt Grimes.

The Hornets have targeted midfielder Grimes, 25, as they look to rebuild after relegation from the Premier League last season.

But Swansea would be reluctant to sell one of their most consistent performers, with the club thought to value him at around £10m.

Swansea are aware of Watford's desire to sign Grimes, although there has been no formal bid as yet.

Grimes played every minute of Swansea's 2019-20 league season but, tellingly, was only a substitute in Tuesday's friendly meeting with Forest Green Rovers.

He was made skipper by Steve Cooper in the summer of 2019 having impressed under Graham Potter in 2018-19, when he was named Swansea's player of the year.

Garry Monk brought Grimes to Swansea - who were then in the Premier League - from Exeter City for £1.75m in 2015.

He made only a handful of top-flight appearances and had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United before establishing himself at Swansea after they were relegated in 2018.

Grimes, a calming presence at the base of midfield, has scored three goals in 106 Swansea appearances.

Watford's only signing so far in the close season is teenage full-back Jeremy Ngakia, whose West Ham contract had expired.

They named Vladimir Ivic as their new manager last month.