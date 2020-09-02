Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Daryl Horgan made his Republic of Ireland debut in 2017

Wycombe Wanderers have signed winger Daryl Horgan, defender Ryan Tafazolli and goalkeeper Curtis Anderson.

Horgan, 28, has won six caps for the Republic of Ireland and has agreed a two-year contract after leaving Scottish side Hibernian.

Ex-Peterborough centre-back Tafazolli, 28, has also signed a two-year deal following a season at Hull City.

The club have also signed 19-year-old ex-England youth goalkeeper Curtis Anderson on a one-year contract.

A former Manchester City youngster, Anderson was part of the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has most recently been playing in the United States.

"Curtis has fantastic potential and has done really well in training so far, earning this opportunity to show us what he can do and develop his game further over the coming season," manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

"We've come up against Ryan many times down the years and he's always been a strong, commanding presence in any defence we've faced, and also a real threat from our set-pieces with his height and heading ability."

Horgan has been on Ainsworth's radar since he featured in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round win over Wycombe for former club Preston in January 2018.

"Daryl is someone we've kept an eye on ever since he put in that outstanding performance against us and we believe he's ideally suited to the way we play," he added.

"He's quick, he's direct, he loves to run at the defence and he's got a strong goal threat in terms of scoring and creating chances for his team-mates."

