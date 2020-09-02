Eric Dier denied his behaviour was 'threatening' and told a hearing he was protecting his brother

Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier says he carries himself in the "best way" and it is "irrelevant where I am and who I am representing".

The 26-year-old is looking to win his 41st Three Lions cap and has been selected in the back line for the side.

He has played his career largely in midfield but reportedly external-link told England boss Gareth Southgate last year he wanted to play in defence.

Dier says he felt he needed to "put my foot down" on his preferred position.

He is in England's squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland on Saturday and Denmark on Tuesday.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It doesn't bother me too much, I have played a lot of big games at my club as a centre-back, Champions League and Premier League games, so it's not something that really bothers me.

"I felt I was always trying to avoid the question and be politically correct, but I always felt there would come a time where I had to put my foot down and I felt now was the right time."

Earlier this year, videos on social media showed Dier climbing over seats to confront a fan after Spurs' FA Cup loss at home to Norwich in March.

He was given a four-match ban and £40,000 fine for the altercation but says he won't discuss the incident while still playing in the country.

He argued during the hearing his actions did not deserve a football ban because he just wanted to "protect" his brother, Patrick, who he believed was "in trouble", but the panel disagreed.

Dier said "People have asked before about the stand incident. There will be a time I will talk about it, but it won't be while I am playing in England.

"I'm representing myself outside of football. I have grown up and I am educated to act in a certain way and carry myself in a certain way - and it's irrelevant where I am and who I am representing.

"I just believe there is a way I should carry myself and I believe it to be the best way, so it doesn't really affect me whether I am wearing an England top, or a Tottenham top, or a T-shirt with nothing on it."