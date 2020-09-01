Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rebekah Stott has played domestically in Norway, Australia, Germany and the United States

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed New Zealand international defender Rebekah Stott.

The 27-year-old has spent the past five seasons with Australian W League side Melbourne City.

Head coach Hope Powell said: external-link "We're delighted to bring Rebekah to the club. She has vast experience, both internationally and at club level.

"She is a top-class defender who will give us more competition for places in that area of the squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.