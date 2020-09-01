Rebekah Stott: Brighton & Hove Albion Women sign New Zealand defender
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed New Zealand international defender Rebekah Stott.
The 27-year-old has spent the past five seasons with Australian W League side Melbourne City.
Head coach Hope Powell said: "We're delighted to bring Rebekah to the club. She has vast experience, both internationally and at club level.
"She is a top-class defender who will give us more competition for places in that area of the squad."
