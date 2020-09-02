Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Mark Connolly was part of the Dundee United side beaten by Kilmarnock 4-0 on Saturday

Dundee United will investigate "thoroughly" claims that defender Mark Connolly breached Covid-19 regulations.

It was reported external-link the 28-year-old refused to wear a face covering when travelling in a taxi during a night out in Dundee earlier this week.

It comes less than a week after nine Scottish Premiership players were punished for quarantine breaches.

"This is an internal matter and we'll be investigating it thoroughly," a spokesman said.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

On Friday, Celtic's Boli Bolingoli was given a three-game ban - with a further two games suspended - for travelling to Spain, then failing to self-isolate.

And eight Aberdeen players - Bruce Anderson, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Scott McKenna - received suspended three-game bans for visiting a bar on 1 August.