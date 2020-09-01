Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gorman helped Leyton Orient gain promotion to League Two in 2019

Glentoran have announced the signing of midfielder Dale Gorman, who was recently released by Leyton Orient.

Gorman began his career at hometown club Letterkenny Rovers before signing a scholarship with Stevenage in 2013.

The NI Under-21 international broke into the Stevenage first-team during the 2015-16 season and spent three seasons in the first-team.

He joined Leyton Orient ahead of the 2018-19 season and helped the club earn promotion back to the Football League.

The son of former Linfield and Coleraine midfielder Tony Gorman, the new Glens recruit has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17, U19 and U21 level.

The Irish Cup winners have significantly strengthened their squad with a number of summer signings, including Dayle Coleing, Rory Brown, Luke McCullough, Gael Bigirimana and Jamie McDonagh.