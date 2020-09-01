Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Josh Ginnelly moved from Walsall to Preston on a permanent deal last summer

Hearts have continued their squad overhaul by adding Preston North End's Josh Ginnelly on loan for the season.

The winger, 23, ended last term on loan at Bristol Rovers and his previous clubs include Shrewsbury Town, Burnley and Walsall.

He is Robbie Neilson's fifth summer signing, with 15 players having left after Hearts' top-flight relegation.

Liam Fox, meanwhile, departed Tynecastle this week after five-and-a-half years on the coaching staff.