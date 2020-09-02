Scottish Gossip: Dundee Utd, Mark Connolly, Pavol Safranko, Celtic, Scotland, Aberdeen, Dunfermline

Dundee United have launched an investigation into claims defender Mark Connolly flouted Covid-19 guidelines by refusing to wear a mask in a taxi after a night out and was also abusive to the driver. (Daily Record)

The Tannadice club have made a move to bring Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko back for a second loan spell. (Sun)

Ireland defender Shane Duffy will be unveiled as a Celtic player in the next 24 hours after forcing through his loan move from Brighton. (Daily Record)

Aaron Hickey's proposed move to Bayern Munich is off, with the 18-year-old Hearts full-back now set to join Bologna. (Glasgow Times)

Midfielder Ryan Jack has urged Scotland to "lay down a marker" by imposing themselves against Israel on Friday to set the tone for the sides' Euro 2020 play-off next month. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen's recent signing from Rangers, midfielder Ross McCrorie, "has it all" and is a Scotland star in the making, says Pittodrie goalkeeper Joe Lewis. (Daily Record)

Dunfermline Athletic fans have been warned not to expect "open cheque books" at the club after a German group bought a 30% shareholding, with the option to add a further 45.1% by May 2022. (Scotsman)