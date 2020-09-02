Last updated on .From the section England

It hasn't sunk in - Foden on first England call-up

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he will be realising the dream "of every kid on the estate" if he makes his England debut this week.

The 20-year-old has been included in the senior squad for the first time for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

Foden also says the patience shown by City boss Pep Guardiola means he is "ready to go" at international level.

"It's still not really sunk in," he said.

"When I was younger, every kid on the estate would dream of playing for England, pretend they were [England] players.

"That's something I used to do - and now I'm in the senior team, it seems crazy.

"I'm just hoping I can make my debut. That will be a big moment for my family and I'll try and enjoy it."

Gareth Southgate's side go to Iceland on Saturday [17:00 BST kick-off) and then travel to face Denmark on Tuesday (19:45).

Foden earned his senior England call-up after impressing for Manchester City last season, playing 38 games and scoring eight goals.

He started City's Carabao Cup final win against Aston Villa in February and last month's Champions League last-16 victory over Real Madrid.

"I played in some massive games this year, like cup finals and big Champions League games. They are the games everyone wants to play in," added Foden.

"Sometimes it's difficult for a young player to play in those games. But I think he [Pep] has been patient with me and played me at the right times.

"Now I'm learning a lot and I feel ready to go."