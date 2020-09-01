Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

David Sharpe was only named Mansfield director of football in May

Mansfield Town have appointed director of football David Sharpe as the League Two club's new chief executive.

Sharpe, 29, spent three-and-a-half years as Wigan Athletic chairman after his grandfather Dave Whelan stepped down in 2015, leaving in November 2018.

He replaces Carolyn Radford, who becomes co-chairwoman of the Stags after nine years in the role.

"To appoint such a capable leader in David Sharpe is a real coup," said chairman John Radford and wife Carolyn. external-link

"His work ethic and integrity are second-to-none, he has first-hand experience in a similar role at Wigan Athletic and has an exceptional knowledge of the industry."

Mansfield say Sharpe, who only joined them in May, is "the youngest chief executive in professional football," and that Radford, 38, is now "the youngest person in professional football to hold the position of co-chairwoman".