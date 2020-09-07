James Rodriguez: Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder from Real Madrid

Everton have signed Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.

The 29-year-old joins the Toffees on a two-year contract, with the option for a further season.

He joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Brazil that summer.

"I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well," said Rodriguez.

"I'm looking forward to achieving great things here - and winning things, which is what everyone's aim is.

"I've come here to try to improve, to get better. I've also come here to help the team to win, to play good football - entertaining football."

Rodriguez, who was entering the last year of his contract with the Spanish champions, featured 14 times for Zinedine Zidane's side last season.

It is the third time he has been signed by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, having joined the Italian at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"I'm convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons [I signed] was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti," Rodriguez added.

"I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a massive reason to come here."

Ancelotti said: "James, as everyone knows, is a fantastic player with a lot of quality and a lot of ability to make assists for the strikers.

"He's really excited about the project of the club and the fact we want to improve. He was really excited to sign and I didn't spend time to convince him - he was already convinced."

More to follow.

  • If he stays fit this could be an amazing signing. Carlo clearly knows how to get the best out of him and there's no way he could offer anything less than what the likes of Davies and Sigurdsson have been offering lately.

  • Good signing for Everton.

    You will be almost as good as Liverpool's reserves soon.

  • I hope he can recapture some of his better form with this move. He was a breath of fresh air at the 2014 World Cup

  • Had an awful spell with Real Madrid, why do Everton think he will do any better in the Premier League?

  • I can't believe Scotland are losing again...

  • Another media hyped player. Did nothing st RM. Prob found his level going there. No expectations will take the pressure of but i don't think he's physically strong enough for the Prem. Seems the new mgr has just woke up and started playing a game of fantasy football he started 5 years ago.

  • Great bit of business

  • Liverpool Fan here and i am gutted we didn't try to sign him as our own midfield needs a tune up :( He has great potential, let's hope the merseyside derby isn't a borefest :D.
    #YNWA

  • COYB, on we march whilst liverpool flukers lose all their top players after a fluke season, just like leicester with mahrez kante drinkwater come on EVERTON

    • markusbeggs replied:
      2 fluke seasons so far you fool

  • Good signing, fair play Everton

  • Regretfully, by having a few stronger links in a chain it doesn't make a weak chain stronger as a whole

  • The true liverpudlian people's club are back.

  • Good luck James. I'm not an Everton fan but he could and should be a worthy addition to the EPL

  • 'So much history' lol

  • Not an Everton fan but think this is very good business, gives Everton the class in midfield lacking for too long. Everton could surprise a few this season. Premier league better for this signing.

  • A top-notch signing for the Toffee Nosers. At least one team in Liverpool is strengthening their squad...
    I guess the Fenway Group spent all their money on Tom Brady for Tampa Bay, and nothing left for Liverpool this season.....

    • markusbeggs replied:
      dont need anyone 99 points ring a bell ?

  • I remember watching his shocking behaviour at WC 2018 when England dumped out Columbia

  • Another expensive flop from a super club joins Everton with his tail between his legs. Digne, Andre Gomes, Walcott, Iwobi, Schneiderlin, Kean, just to name a few all failing at big elite clubs, join The Toffees for a bumper pay day. Not a great transfer strategy, in a few years Everton could come a cropper and find themselves in The Championship if they’re not careful!

  • Who

    • bigwats99 replied:
      James Rodriguez . It tells you right there in the title

  • Good signing. Hope he does well

