Duffy is currently with the Republic of Ireland squad preparing for games against Bulgaria and Finland

Celtic will be signing a "proper physical" defender if the Scottish champions can land Shane Duffy, says former captain Paul Lambert.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed his interest in the Brighton centre-half and reports external-link suggest a loan deal for the 28-year-old is imminent.

Lambert, who won four titles in eight years at Celtic Park, managed Duffy at Blackburn Rovers.

"He's wholehearted, he'll throw his body into things," he said.

"If that goes through, it's a great signing. He will head things you think people aren't even going to put a foot in for.

"They're getting someone who is proper physical. He will put his body on the line, that's for sure."

Duffy has been at Brighton since leaving Blackburn in 2016 but made just 12 Premier League starts last season.

While Lambert was full of praise for the Republic of Ireland international, he did warn of the pressure that comes with playing at Celtic, who are aiming for a record 10th successive title.

"I'm pretty sure Shane will thrive in the atmosphere when the fans come back," said the Ipswich Town manager.

"But it will be the first time in his career that he is going to have to win every game. That's the difference.

"I saw great players coming to Celtic and capitulating because they couldn't handle the crowd.

"If you thrive on it, you'll love it, if you think it will be a millstone round your neck, you'll struggle."