Glenn Murray has scored 103 of his 191 league goals for Brighton in two spells, the first between 2008 and 2011, before returning in 2016

Watford have signed prolific striker Glenn Murray on a season-long loan from their former Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 36-year-old Cumbrian, with more than 200 career goals, is the first signing made by new boss Vladimir Ivic for the Championship club.

Murray has hit double figures nine times in the past 13 seasons.

But he only scored twice for Graham Potter's Brighton last season, when he was used mostly from the bench.

Barrow-born Murray made his senior debut in December 2004 with Carlisle United, then in the Conference, helping them to win promotion back to the Football League.

He then played for Stockport County and Rochdale before signing for Brighton for the first time in 2008.

In between his 111 goals in 287 appearances in his two spells at Brighton, he also scored 47 goals in 125 games in his four years with Crystal Palace, 30 of them in 2012-13 when he won the league's golden boot in helping the Eagles win promotion from the Championship.

He also scored eight times in 18 appearances on loan for Reading before moving in 2015 for £4m to Bournemouth, where he scored just five times in his one season, three in the Premier League, including one against the Hornets.

But, when he returned to Brighton in 2016, normal service resumed - and he scored 23 times as the Seagulls won promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

