Last updated on .From the section England

City said in April that Walker had "directly contravened" his responsibility as a role model

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he made "bad decisions" when he broke coronavirus lockdown guidelines twice earlier this year.

The 29-year-old is in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

But in May he had to apologise after two lockdown breaches.

"I reflect on my decision making. They were bad decisions from me at an important time for the country," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's John Murray.

"I take full responsibility for that but I'm moving on now.

"Me and the boss [England manager Gareth Southgate] spoke after the lockdown incidents and, you know, he assured me that we all make mistakes.

"Obviously, mine were on a bigger scale and gets magnified with me being in the public eye and a role model, so I have to take full responsibility for my actions, which I have done."

Walker, who has 47 caps but has not played in any of England's last six matches, said he was now hoping to reach the milestone of 50 caps.

"At 19 when I first joined in the England team, I'd have said no chance," Walker said.

"But now I think it's possible. Obviously I've only got three more caps to get to that and that's a big goal of mine.

"Not many players can say that they've got 50 caps for their country and especially for England.

"Hopefully I can be a part of that club and it'd be a very proud moment for me and my family."