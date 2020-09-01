Cameron Pring: Portsmouth sign Bristol City full-back on loan
Portsmouth have signed Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with League Two side Walsall, making 24 appearances.
"Cameron's an up-and-coming, talented footballer, who I feel can do a really good job for us this season," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.
"Rather than just sitting around at Bristol City, he's been out on a lot of loans and that's helped him develop."
