Cameron Pring is the second player to join Portsmouth this season after centre-back Sean Raggett

Portsmouth have signed Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with League Two side Walsall, making 24 appearances.

"Cameron's an up-and-coming, talented footballer, who I feel can do a really good job for us this season," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website. external-link

"Rather than just sitting around at Bristol City, he's been out on a lot of loans and that's helped him develop."

