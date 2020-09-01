Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Jake Hessenthaler scored one goal in 35 outings for Grimsby in 2019-20

Crawley Town have signed Jake Hessenthaler from fellow League Two club Grimsby Town on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-year contract with the Reds, with the option of a further year.

Former Gillingham man Hessenthaler spent two seasons with the Mariners, scoring two goals in 85 appearances.

"I believe he is an excellent fit to our squad and has lots of experience at this level," Crawley head coach John Yems told the club website. external-link

