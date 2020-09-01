Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town were beaten in the League One play-off semi-finals last season

Forward Ged Garner has signed a short-term contract with League One club Fleetwood Town.

The 21-year-old came through the Lancashire club's youth set-up, and has previously had loan spells with Southport and FC United of Manchester.

He has featured eight times in all competitions for the Cod Army, and has agreed a deal until January 2021.

He is eligible to feature in their EFL Trophy fixture against Carlisle United on Tuesday (19:00 BST).

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.