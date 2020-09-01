Ged Garner: Fleetwood Town forward signs deal until January
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Forward Ged Garner has signed a short-term contract with League One club Fleetwood Town.
The 21-year-old came through the Lancashire club's youth set-up, and has previously had loan spells with Southport and FC United of Manchester.
He has featured eight times in all competitions for the Cod Army, and has agreed a deal until January 2021.
He is eligible to feature in their EFL Trophy fixture against Carlisle United on Tuesday (19:00 BST).
