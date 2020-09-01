National League news - September 2020

Last updated on .From the section Conference

Dean Moxey was sent off in last season's League Two play-off final - his last game for Exeter as the Grecians were beaten by Northampton

1 September

The National League have confirmed the 2020-21 season will get under way on Saturday, 3 October.

Fixtures for the new campaign will be released at 13:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 September.

The season will run until Saturday, 29 May, with play-offs held over the first three weekends of June.

National League side Torquay United have signed experienced former Exeter City left-back Dean Moxey.

The 34-year-old has made more than 550 senior appearances during his career, which has also included spells at Derby County, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers.