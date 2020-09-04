When England were humiliated by Iceland at Euro 2016

By Tom RostanceBBC Sport

Dan Roan: "Possibly the greatest calamity in English football history"
Nations League: Iceland v England
Venue: Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik Date: Saturday 5 September (17:00 BST)
"I'm sorry it will have to end this way but these things happen.

"There can be no doubt about the result. I believe we've made great steps, but we have to confront big decisions, not duck them.

"I would have loved to stay on for another two years. However, I am pragmatic and I know we are in the results business. It's been a fantastic journey.

"The country requires fresh leadership. Although leaving Europe was not the path I recommended, I am the first to praise our incredible strengths."

The last week of June 2016 was not what you would call a quiet one on the news front. A stormy week saw first the Prime Minister, David Cameron, step down after the UK voted to leave the European Union, and then Roy Hodgson, England manager, resign after a humiliating defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.

Both men had pre-prepared resignation speeches, which we've knitted together there. It feels a lifetime ago doesn't it?

Much has changed as England prepare to face Iceland once again this weekend - but what did go so drastically wrong on that night in Nice, and what happened next?

'Playing a Championship side'

England were streaky in the group but an injury-time Daniel Sturridge winner against Wales helped book the last-16 tie with minnows Iceland.

Backed in France by nearly 10% of the nation's tiny population of 330,000 - the same as Coventry, as we were told on a daily basis during the tournament - Iceland, with their thunder-clapping supporters, were everyone's second team.

A draw with eventual winners Portugal and a stoppage-time winner against Austria put Iceland through, but they started as huge underdogs against England, even if it had been 10 years since the Three Lions had won a knockout match at a major tournament and only won two of their past 13 knockout games in 90 minutes.

"Let's be realistic, England are playing a Championship side tonight," Chris Waddle said over the radio as the sides emerged.

"I'll be very, very surprised if England don't win this game 2-0, 3-1," chimed in Danny Mills.

"Iceland have done very well but they have a limited pool of players to pick from. If England don't win this game then it will be a massive embarrassment."

Quite right Danny...

All the gear, no idea

Hodgson's England side had dominated possession in all of their games in France, without being clinical.

England Xi v Iceland
How Hodgson's England lined up in Nice

And so when the recalled Raheem Sterling was fouled for a fourth-minute penalty which captain Wayne Rooney dispatched for his 53rd and final goal for his country, the nation relaxed and began to dream of a quarter-final against hosts France.

Nobody had given Iceland that script though. Just two minutes later, a huge throw-in was launched, Kari Arnason nodded it on and Kyle Walker lost Ragnar Sigurdsson who tapped in the equaliser.

Joe Hart
"Aahhhh I should have saved that one shouldn't I?'

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson then hit a tame shot which England keeper Joe Hart failed to keep out and Iceland were on the verge of sporting nirvana.

The second half saw England muster just two shots on target, barely testing goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson, who would have had more testing days directing music videos in his other life.

"I'm just lost for words," said Waddle at the final whistle. "I know England have had bad results, but this is the worst result I've ever known."

As England fans in the stadium threw away shirts and flags of St George, Hodgson was already prepared for his farewell, announcing his pre-written resignation just 19 minutes after the full-time whistle.

England v Iceland
Jermaine Jenas said Roy Hodgson "didn't know" what he was doing, adding: "He didn't know his best team or system."

Icelandic TV commentator Gudmundur Benediktsson went viral with his reaction, tying in the shock with the aforementioned EU referendum result...

"Never wake me from this amazing dream!" he bellowed. "Live the way you want England! Iceland is going to play France. France-Iceland! You can go home. You can go out of Europe.

"You can go wherever the hell you want. The fairytale continues."

'They're all just headphones'

Ex England winger Chris Waddle reacts to the Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

The BBC Sport pundits and former players did not miss out on a chance to weigh in on a truly abysmal night for England's footballers. Here's a taste:

Former England captain Alan Shearer: "That was the worst performance I've ever seen from an England team. Ever. It was tactically inept.

"We were out-fought, out-thought, out-battled and totally hopeless for 90 minutes.

"Our players caved tonight. We've all played under pressure, they caved and the manager caved. He gave Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford four minutes and he still did more than anyone else.

"We are blinded by the Premier League. We think it's the best in the world for talent. It's not. We are totally reliant on foreign players and managers for excitement. We are not as good as we think we are."

Former England winger Chris Waddle on BBC Radio 5 Live: "They've not turned up. They go 1-0 up, but then concede a Sunday morning goal.

"We haven't got leaders, they're all pampered, they're all just headphones and you can't get anything out of them.

"I would never pay to watch Iceland, but they've got great camaraderie. England will now say 'we're building a team for Qatar', then we'll be building a team for Timbuktu."

Euro 2016: The pundits have their say on England's exit from the tournament

What happened next?

Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney
It wasn't quite the end for Wayne Rooney in an England shirt - but he would never score again for his country

France showed what a top tier side should have done against Iceland - no offence intended - by pumping them 5-2 in Paris.

Hodgson, of course, wound up at Crystal Palace after a year away from the glare and has continued his largely fine work at club level.

For the 11 England players who started on that night in Nice, the humiliation was not as terminal as you may think. They all would go on to play for England again, with Hart picking up another 11 appearances in goal before being ousted.

Kyle Walker, Eric Dier, Sterling and Kane are in the squad to face Iceland again this weekend.

Post-match, post Hodgson, the BBC pundits were unanimous in stating that England must go "for a young, dynamic manager who knows the young players coming through."

The Football Association took note and moved for Gareth Southgate, and the rest was World Cup semi-final history.

Only joking! They moved for Big Sam didn't they? That went well.

  • England were indeed dreadful, but they were also appalling in the 2014 World Cup so this result wasn't the anomaly people think. Well done to Iceland, but it was 4 years ago and times have changed considerably. England have genuine world beaters now, but it's whether they can tie it all together when it matters.

  • I remember that game vividly. It was so funny. England got an early penalty and thought they'd won! Clueless, arrogant, one dimensional, predictable. France thrashed Iceland 5-2 in the next game too so showed how poor England were! Hopefully tonight will be the same. I predict 2-1 to Iceland. 👍😃😃😃

  • A lot of people are talking about England being overrated. Not in England, they are generally derided and there are low expectations. Which is why everyone is surprised when they often reach quarters and semis of world and euros. The only home nation with any hope of doing this.

    Saddos like to think of England as overrated to give themselves the comfort of something to chuck at them. Insecure.

  • Whilst Waddle is a decent pundit, he got that 'orribly wrong - Iceland were rather better than that.

    As for "greatest calamity", that only demonstrates Roan's massive ignorance. That is STILL USA 1 ENG 0 at the 1950 World Cup. The first one we condescended to enter!

  • Hodgson has to be one of the luckiest men in football. Gone from one managerial job to another with not being very good. How did this guy go on to manage England and Liverpool? Beggars belief!

  • Great piece summing up England's second worst result ever (after 0-1 v. USA in the 1950 World Cup)... but then what else could we expect when Hodgie picked 5 Spurs players in the team!!

  • Let us not forget that Gary Neville was England coach at this time

  • Got to give credit to Iceland they were organised, played with passion and had that guy who could do monster throw ins.

    Iceland’s current priorities are qualifying for the Euros. England did that easily.

    Plus England even managed to win a penalty shootout in the World Cup.

    This England side should have too much talent but without passion and organisation may come unstuck again.

  • England could do well from learning the technical skill of the ever overachieving Croatians in the technical department, excellent on and off the ball skills.

  • Overrated players overrated tv overrated premier league who cares about England rubbish players and everyone knows it 😴😴😴😴😴😴

  • Rooney now plays in the championship in midfield ... and to be fair he still gets beaten by championship team! Oooh and by the looks of things he spends alot of time shopping in Iceland too

  • ....and I haven't stopped laughing since.

  • Apart from the easiest run every last world cup england should be used to humiliations by now

  • 3 days before in that tournament, and as poor as England were, they were still able to beat the best team Wales will probably ever have.

    Scotland were the only team from the British Isles not to qualify, and were at home as usual, praying for the worse as always.

    But calling a spade a spade; We (England) were shocking against Iceland.



  • This meaningless totally stupid Nations League is a massive waste of time and another example of UEFAs total lack of consideration for player well being. Just look at what is in store for our elite players in the next 2 years ending in a World Cup in the middle of a desert. Time to shut the money grabbers up

  • I was really disapointed Rooney didnt score more in that match.

    Yes we expected a no show from him against a top 10 team as he had a history of disappearing when it mattered.

    But he made a career out of scoring against Diddy teams, and the best he offered was his usual penalty.

    The last of the so called "Golden Generation", they flattered to deceive.

    • cantana replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • It doesn’t matter how good the players are if the manager has a one dimensional system

  • England might be overrated (such an obvious jibe to throw around, isn't it) but what everyone forgets (including the author of this piece) is that Iceland beat 'Total football' Netherlands home AND away in qualifying.

  • Rooney was awful for England...

    Unless you include meaningless friendlies!....

