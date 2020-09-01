Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Trevor Birch has also held executive positions at Chelsea, Leeds United and Everton

Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch has left his role to take up a position at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Birch, 62, leaves the Liberty Stadium having been appointed as Huw Jenkins' successor in March 2019.

He assumed day-to-day control of the Championship club having been brought in to help re-structure finances following relegation from the Premier League.

"I am leaving Swansea with an extremely heavy heart,'' Birch said.

"I arrived at the club at a very difficult time, but I hope I have provided professionalism, stability and a solid foundation internally which will stand the club in good stead going forwards.

"Steve Cooper, his staff and the players have given us all some great moments this season which will live long in the memory.

"I also can't thank the supporters enough for the kindness and support they have shown me over the last 17 months, and I wish the Jack Army and the club every success going forward. The supporters deserve it."

Spurs confirmed Birch has been appointed director of football operations and said: "Trevor has extensive industry experience and has held several prominent roles within football."

The former Chelsea and Everton chief executive is said to have wanted to move closer to his family home in London.

It is the second high-profile departure from within Swansea's hierarchy in the last three months after club legend Leon Britton opted to stand down from a sporting director role in June.

The move comes a month after Swansea announced "significant investment" from businessman Jake Silverstein that would see the American take up a place on the club's board.

A statement from Swansea's ownership group said: "We have enjoyed working with Trevor, and we understand during these unprecedented times the desire to be closer to home and family in London.

"Trevor will be missed, and we would like to thank him for his work on behalf of the club over the past 17 months.

"Moving forward, we have great confidence in our management team to continue the momentum we have built heading into the coming season as we work on a new management leadership structure.''

Birch says he hopes that his work "provided professionalism, stability and a solid foundation internally which will stand the club in good stead going forwards".

The former professional footballer turned chartered accountant earned praise for his work at Swansea, admitting he arrived at a "difficult time" as the club looked to ease financial issues in the wake of their drop into the Championship.

He oversaw the sales of Daniel James to Manchester United and Oliver McBurnie to Sheffield United for a combined £35m to significantly reduce losses.

With Birch appointing former England Under-17 coach Steve Cooper to replace Graham Potter, Swansea were able to reach last season's play-offs before defeat by Brentford in the semi-finals.