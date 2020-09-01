Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Bez Lubala got the only goal of the game when Crawley knocked Norwich City out of the Carabao Cup a year ago

Blackpool have made their ninth summer signing by recruiting Democratic Republic of Congo born striker Bez Lubala from League Two side Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals in 32 league starts for Crawley last season after being signed from Championship side Birmingham City.

That helped Crawley finish 12th in the Covid-19 shortened campaign.

Lubala has signed a three-year deal with the League One club.

He spent five years at Birmingham, making four league substitute appearances and one EFL Cup start, after coming through the club's academy before signing for Crawley on a two-year deal, which still had a season to run.

A sell-on clause was included as part of that transfer.

On top of Lubala's three-year deal, Blackpool hold the option of a further 12 months.

