RB Leipzig given green light for 8,500 fans to return

Bundesliga games have been without fans since the league was postponed March

RB Leipzig have become the first Bundesliga club to be given the green light to allow some fans into their stadium for their season opener.

On Tuesday, the city's health authority said up to 8,500 spectators can attend.

Leipzig face Mainz 05 on 20 September and fans will be allowed in if coronavirus infection rates in the region remain at current levels.

All fans will have to wear face masks and will be placed in small groups spread across the 42,000-seat stadium.

There will be no visiting spectators and all supporters must provide personal details and be local residents.

"After a detailed examination the Leipzig health authority has approved the strict health plan of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig," the city said in a statement.

"This means for the first game of the season on 20 September up to 8,500 spectators can be allowed in."

Leipzig mayor Burkhart Jung added: "With this approval we want to dare to go a bit towards normalcy.

"We are aware that the pandemic is far from beaten. But wherever possible, under strict conditions, people must be allowed to return to their daily routines."