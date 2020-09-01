Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Gabriel joined Lille from Brazilian side Avai in 2017

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).

The 22-year-old, a left-footed centre back, made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1.

He joins the Gunners on a long-term contract.

"He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs," said Arsenal technical director Edu.

"Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel (Arteta) and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team.

"He has proved with Lille he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player."

Gabriel said he considered offers from a number of clubs before deciding to join Arsenal.

"It was a very surreal experience, there were offers coming from a few different clubs," he said.

"I spoke a lot with my family and my agents, I also spoke with some of Lille's directors but, as I said, this club's history and traditions and the team project for the next few years were very motivational for my decision to come here.

"So here I am, wearing the Arsenal shirt - I will give my best for it."