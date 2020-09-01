Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal sign Brazilian defender from Lille

Gabriel
Gabriel joined Lille from Brazilian side Avai in 2017

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).

The 22-year-old, a left-footed centre back, made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1.

He joins the Gunners on a long-term contract.

"He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs," said Arsenal technical director Edu.

"Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel (Arteta) and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team.

"He has proved with Lille he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player."

Gabriel said he considered offers from a number of clubs before deciding to join Arsenal.

"It was a very surreal experience, there were offers coming from a few different clubs," he said.

"I spoke a lot with my family and my agents, I also spoke with some of Lille's directors but, as I said, this club's history and traditions and the team project for the next few years were very motivational for my decision to come here.

"So here I am, wearing the Arsenal shirt - I will give my best for it."

  • Arsenal sign a defender? Arsenal sign a player under 25? And they aren't loaning him out straight away? Maybe they are learning - good for them

  • Bit of a project player, long way to go before he's a first choice at a top 6 club.
    Fairly decent season in a weak league last term. Needs to work on his delivery and defensive position to really kick on as both are sub par.
    Be a few years before you see real results from this kid...

  • Not an Arsenal fan but beginning to believe that Arteta is going to become a force to be reckoned with. Mind you I also believe Gareth Southgate should be in charge of the England women's team instead of the men's and I get a fair bit of stick for that , so...

  • Great signing, Ballon d'Or incoming

    • Azlan replied: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Steamie....how much was Vieira, anelka, peanuts that’s how much. And they were very good were they, all about money 🤭

  • Arsenal building a squad for 2024 already? Messi on the way too I heard.

  • Really REALLY POOR SIGNING!!
    FLOP PLAYER FROM A FARMER LEAGUE STILL COULDN'T GET TOP 3 IN LIGUE 1 xD!!
    #DAVID LUIZ 2.0
    #YNWA

  • Arsenal hitting cringy new heights

  • Mattc....you sound like a worried man🤣🤣

    • mattc replied: Not worried by the woolwich wanderers, under our shadow.

  • if he was any good he would cost more

