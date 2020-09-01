Oldham Athletic: Free agents Kyle Jameson and Jordan Barnett sign
League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed free agent defenders Kyle Jameson and Jordan Barnett.
Centre-back Jameson, 21, has agreed an initial one-year contract after leaving AFC Fylde this summer.
He made 19 appearances for the Coasters last season as they were relegated from the National League.
Left-back Barnett, 20, who can also play in midfield, has signed a deal until January after leaving Championship side Barnsley.
