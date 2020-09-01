Oldham Athletic: Free agents Kyle Jameson and Jordan Barnett sign

From the section

Oldham have the option to extend Kyle Jameson's contract

League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed free agent defenders Kyle Jameson and Jordan Barnett.

Centre-back Jameson, 21, has agreed an initial one-year contract after leaving AFC Fylde this summer.

He made 19 appearances for the Coasters last season as they were relegated from the National League.

Left-back Barnett, 20, who can also play in midfield, has signed a deal until January after leaving Championship side Barnsley.

