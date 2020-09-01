Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ricky Korboa had been on trial at Northampton during pre-season

Leagye One Northampton Town have signed forward Ricky Korboa from non-league Carshalton Athletic for an undisclosed fee, on an initial one-year contract.

The 23-year-old can play out wide or as a striker and scored 16 goals for Isthmian Premier Division side Carshalton last season.

Korboa's deal with the Cobblers includes the option of a further year.

"The signing of Ricky shows the reach of our scouting and recruitment work," said Northampton boss Keith Curle.

