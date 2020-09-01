Adam Clayton: Birmingham City sign former Middlesbrough midfielder

Adam Clayton follows George Friend in making the move from Middlesbrough to Birmingham

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Adam Clayton on an initial two-year deal after he left fellow Championship side Middlesbrough in July.

The move reunites 31-year-old Clayton with Blues boss Aitor Karanka, who also signed him when he was manager of Boro.

Ex-Huddersfield and Leeds man Clayton made 241 appearances during his six-year stay at the Riverside Stadium.

He helped Middlesbrough gain promotion to the Premier League under Spaniard Karanka in the 2015-16 campaign.

Clayton becomes the second player signed by new City head coach Karanka from his former club following his signing of George Friend, the first of his six summer window deals to date.

Birmingham have an option in Clayton's contract to further extend his stay at St Andrew's.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.