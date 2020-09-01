Last updated on .From the section Luton

Aston Villa defender James Bree played in 39 of Luton's 46 Championship games while on loan last season

Championship side Luton Town have taken their total of summer signings to three by signing defenders James Bree from Aston Villla and Tom Lockyer from Charlton Athletic.

Bree, 22, returns to Kenilworth Road on a permanent deal after spending the 11-month-long 2019-20 season on loan from Premier League side Villa.

Wales international Lockyer, 25, moves on following the Addicks' relegation.

They follow the signing of Accrington midfielder Jordan Clark.

Bree joined then Championship side Villa from Barnsley in January 2017, signed by Steve Bruce as part of a double deal that also took Conor Hourihane - but he made just 28 first-team appearances and was also loaned out to Ipswich Town in January 2019.

Lockyer was released by Cardiff City at the age of 16 before joining Bristol Rovers, where he spent seven years until moving to Charlton following the Addicks' promotion to the Championship.

He now moves on to one of Charlton's main rivals to avoid relegation last season.

Lockyer is in the Wales squad for their forthcoming Nations League dates with Finland and Bulgaria.

Tom Lockyer scored one goal in his 43 appearances for Charlton in 2019-20

