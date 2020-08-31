Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Ben White has yet to feature in the Premier League

Brighton defender Ben White has signed a new four-year contract at the club until June 2024.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Leeds United in the Championship and had been linked with a permanent move to Elland Road.

The Brighton academy product has also previously had loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough.

"I have been looking forward to working with Ben for a long time," said boss Graham Potter.

"He was a player I was well aware of, even before I came to the club.

"He had a brilliant season helping Leeds to the title last season, and now he has the opportunity to show his qualities in the Premier League."