Ben White: Brighton defender signs new deal despite Leeds interest
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton defender Ben White has signed a new four-year contract at the club until June 2024.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Leeds United in the Championship and had been linked with a permanent move to Elland Road.
The Brighton academy product has also previously had loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough.
"I have been looking forward to working with Ben for a long time," said boss Graham Potter.
"He was a player I was well aware of, even before I came to the club.
"He had a brilliant season helping Leeds to the title last season, and now he has the opportunity to show his qualities in the Premier League."