Last updated on .From the section England

England call up is a 'dream come true' - Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood says it is a "dream come true" to receive his first call-up to the senior England squad.

England have Nations League games away against Iceland on Saturday and in Denmark three days later.

The 18-year-old was selected after a breakthrough season for United in which he scored 17 times in all competitions.

"The games have come so quick and you have to be focused 100% at all times," said the teenager.

"My whole family was excited for me and it's a dream come true.

"It's happened quick. You can be called on at any time and I got called in for some Europa League games early in the season and took my chances and took every game as it came and just played my football."

Greenwood has previously represented the Three Lions at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-21 level.

"I've spoken to Gareth Southgate a few times, he's a great coach," he said.

"He just said to me to take my chances and play with a smile on my face and that's what I'll try to do.

"Obviously I'm ready to compete with anyone. Everyone is pushing for individual places, that's what it's all about what its all about, but we are a team here."