New Everton signing Damaris Egurrola was born in Florida

Everton Women have signed Spain midfielder Damaris Egurrola on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old was available following the expiration of her contract at Athletic Bilbao, where she spent the past eight years.

Egurrola made her full international debut in 2019.

"When the chance to sign Damaris was presented to me, it was an opportunity we simply couldn't turn down," said Everton boss Willie Kirk.

She is the Women's Super League club's seventh signing of the summer.

