Ryan Porteous in training with Celtic's James Forrest with Scotland in Cyprus last year

Ryan Porteous is determined to earn a return to the Scotland squad after being blown away by the quality on show.

The Hibs defender, on duty for the Under-21 side next week, was called up in November but did not feature in the wins over Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

"I went back to Hibs and said to all the boys that the standard was a bit of an eye-opener," he said.

"It's made me desperate for another taste."

Porteous, who has been an ever-present for Hibs so far this season, is in line to make his 12th appearance at under-21 level in next Tuesday's European Championship qualifier away to Lithuania.

Reflecting on his time with Steve Clarke's senior squad, he added: "The standard of player was ridiculous.

"You have to be at that level to play alongside these players and if I can do anything to get back there, I will.

"What took me by surprise was the fact these Premier League players are at that top level every single day. The professionalism, the standard that they train at is something I hadn't seen before. That's no disrespect to anyone at Hibs.

"I think everyone will agree the Premier League is just miles better that what we've got in Scotland but that is something that I aspire to play beside."

Scotland U21s are three points behind Group D leaders Czech Republic at the halfway stage and will look to improve on October's goalless draw with the Lithuanians at Tynecastle.

"It was disappointing not to take some goals off Lithuania last time at home, so that's something we will definitely try to rectify," said Porteous.