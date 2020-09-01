WSL: West Ham v Arsenal set to have 1,000 fans in attendance

West Ham United Women begin the new WSL season away to Tottenham on Sunday

The Women's Super League match between West Ham and Arsenal will be played in front of a maximum of 1,000 supporters.

The game is part of the government's latest pilot scheme allowing people to attend sporting events.

It will be the first competitive football match staged in England with fans present since the coronavirus lockdown in March.

The fixture, on Saturday, 12 September (17:20 BST), will be held at Dagenham & Redbridge's Victoria Road.

Only West Ham Women season-ticket holders will be permitted at the match, which will be the east London club's second game of the 2020-21 top-flight campaign.

The Hammers said the club was putting procedures in place "to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all who attend".

"It is a real privilege that this fixture has been selected as one of the pilot events for supporters to return to live football matches in the UK," said West Ham Women's managing director Jack Sullivan.

On Saturday, fans were allowed into a Premier League stadium for the first time in almost six months - when 2,500 watched the pre-season friendly between Brighton and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.