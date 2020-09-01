Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Lewis Page's final first-team appearance for Charlton came in October 2018

League Two side Exeter City have signed former Charlton defender Lewis Page on a free transfer following a successful trial spell during pre-season.

The 24-year-old left-back becomes the Grecians' third signing of the summer transfer window.

Former West Ham United trainee Page spent three and a half years with Charlton, but injury restricted him to just 27 appearances for the club.

The club have not disclosed the length of his contract at St James Park.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.