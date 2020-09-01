Last updated on .From the section QPR

Rob Dickie, who began his career at Reading, becomes QPR's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

Championship club QPR have signed defender Rob Dickie from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old centre-back has signed a four-year contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Dickie spent two-and-a-half years with the U's, scoring three goals in 113 appearances for the League One outfit.

"He is a very talented young player, and is more than ready to step up," Rangers manager Mark Warburton told the club website. external-link

QPR play their first game of the new season when they travel to Plymouth in the EFL Cup on Saturday, with their opening Championship fixture at home to Nottingham Forest on 12 September.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.