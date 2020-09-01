Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ivan Rakitic won 13 trophies in his six years at Barcelona

Sevilla have re-signed Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Europa League champions Sevilla said Rakitic had signed a four-year deal. external-link

The 32-year-old, who was at Sevilla between January 2011 and June 2014 before joining Barca, won 13 trophies at the Nou Camp, including four La Liga titles and one Champions League crown.

A Barcelona statement read: external-link "The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5m euros plus 9m in variables."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.