Ivan Rakitic: Sevilla sign Croatia midfielder from Barcelona
Sevilla have re-signed Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic from La Liga rivals Barcelona.
Europa League champions Sevilla said Rakitic had signed a four-year deal.
The 32-year-old, who was at Sevilla between January 2011 and June 2014 before joining Barca, won 13 trophies at the Nou Camp, including four La Liga titles and one Champions League crown.
A Barcelona statement read: "The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5m euros plus 9m in variables."
