Ivan Rakitic: Sevilla sign Croatia midfielder from Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic
Ivan Rakitic won 13 trophies in his six years at Barcelona

Sevilla have re-signed Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Europa League champions Sevilla said Rakitic had signed a four-year deal.external-link

The 32-year-old, who was at Sevilla between January 2011 and June 2014 before joining Barca, won 13 trophies at the Nou Camp, including four La Liga titles and one Champions League crown.

A Barcelona statement read:external-link "The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5m euros plus 9m in variables."

