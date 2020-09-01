Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Shane Duffy says it is "a special moment" after he completed a deal to join Celtic on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Duffy has made over 100 appearances in four years with the Premier League side since a £4m move from Blackburn Rovers.

The centre-back, 28, bolsters Celtic's defence for their pursuit of a record 10th successive Scottish title.

"It's something I've always dreamed of and it's a special moment for me," Republic of Ireland cap Duffy said.

"It's all I knew growing up and I'm really excited. It's took a little while to get it done, but I'm over the moon."

Duffy is currently with the Ireland squad for their Nations League double-header against Bulgaria and Finland.

