Europa League draw: Tottenham face Botosani or Shkendija if they reach third qualifying round

The third qualifying round draw was made in Nyon on Tuesday

Tottenham will play Romania's Botosani or Macedonian club Shkendija in the third round of Europa League qualifying if they defeat Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Scottish champions Celtic enter the tournament in this round following their early exit from Champions League qualifying and will face Latvian side Riga or San Marino's Tre Fiori.

Aberdeen will play Sporting Lisbon if they beat Viking of Norway in the previous round.

Matches will be played on 24 September.

The draw for the third round of qualifying has been made just a day after the second round draw.

FA Cup winners Arsenal and fifth-placed Premier League side Leicester City will enter at the group stage.

Third qualifying round ties involving British & Irish sides:

Sheriff v Inter Escaldes or DUNDALK

Riga or Tre Fiori v CELTIC

Ki v CONNAH'S QUAY NOMADS or Dinamo Tbilisi

Sporting CP v Viking or ABERDEEN

SHAMROCK ROVERS or AC Milan v Bodo/Glimt or Zalgiris Vilnius

Botosani or Shkendija v Lokomotiv Plovdiv or TOTTENHAM

BALA TOWN or Standard Liege v Vojvodina﻿