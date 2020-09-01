Last updated on .From the section Wales

Ben Cabango: Wales call-up is a dream come true

Uefa Nations League: Finland v Wales Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium Date: Thursday, 3 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, plus live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

This time Gareth Bale was not sitting in the stands, but in reception at Wales' training base.

Wales' biggest star was on hand, therefore, to greet one of the national side's new faces.

Ben Cabango, 20, has been called up by Ryan Giggs for the first time for the Nations League games with Finland and Bulgaria.

The Swansea City defender, who was on loan at The New Saints not so long ago, could have been forgiven for feeling a little starstruck on his arrival in camp.

"Straight away I walked in and he (Bale) is sat there on the sofa," Cabango says with a grin.

"It was surreal just to get to know him straight away. But he is a down-to-earth guy and all the team have welcomed me in very well, so I feel comfortable."

Cabango's attempts to get to know new team-mates this week have not been helped by Covid-19 regulations, which mean Giggs' players are spending much of their time isolating in their rooms.

Yet he has not avoided singing an initiation song - he went for Neyo's So Sick - and has very quickly got an idea of the on-field standards required at international level.

"With the quality of every player in the camp, if you switch off for one second, bang it's a goal straight away," Cabango says.

"I have got to get up to speed quickly."

If Real Madrid forward Bale is very much Wales' talisman, it should be said that the somewhat less-celebrated Kieffer Moore had a spectacular impact having been given his chance by Giggs during Euro 2020 qualification.

The 6ft 5in targetman, who joined Cardiff City from Wigan last month, gave Wales a different dimension in attack and Cabango has very quickly seen why.

"I am not enjoying marking Kieffer Moore - I can't lie," he says.

"He is such a big guy and when those long balls come in, it's basically impossible to get in front of him. Those elbows as well - he's not a nice person to mark.

"I am trying to get a feel of him ready for the (south Wales) derby."

Kieffer Moore has scored twice in five appearances for Wales

Cabango is a considerable physical presence himself, and was a handy rugby player in his younger days.

He played the oval-ball game to a decent standard before opting to focus on football, while his 18-year-old brother Theo is on Cardiff Blues' books.

"He is doing his thing with the rugby," Cabango says.

"I think up until year nine I played (rugby) - I got into Cardiff schools rugby as a big number eight.

"But that's as far as it went - I picked football.

"The size of the rugby players now, I don't think I would want to play rugby. I am a football boy and my brother loves the rugby. That's how it is."

Cabango senior's decision to push on with football has looked a shrewd one for some time, for he has been involved in Wales' age-grade sides since under-15 level.

Born and raised in Cardiff, he was at Newport County before joining Swansea at the age of 14.

He captained the Swans at various youth levels before cutting his teeth during a six-month loan at The New Saints in the 2018-19 campaign.

Then came his first-team chance at the Liberty Stadium, with a debut in the Carabao Cup in August 2019 and a Championship bow coming three months later.

As last season wore on, Cabango looked more and more at home in Steve Cooper's side.

Ben Cabango made 26 appearances for Swansea under Steve Cooper (left) last season

"The gaffer's kept his trust in me and I think I've done well," Cabango says. "It's obviously got me this call-up and I'm really pleased."

It was Cooper who broke the news of the Wales call.

"The gaffer in Swansea pulled me in," Cabango explains. "He said 'have a guess what this is about'. I didn't have a clue.

"He said 'listen, you have been called up for the Wales first team'. I was so shocked but I was buzzing.

"It's something I have dreamt about since I first started playing football - signing the anthem and playing in front of the whole Welsh nation."

Cabango is aware that were it not for injuries to two other defenders, Bournemouth's Chris Mepham and Swansea colleague Joe Rodon, he may not have made Giggs' senior squad so soon.

But he has looked for a while like a player destined for the national team and, having got this far, has sights set on a first cap.

"I am just trying to focus in training and to take in as much as possible, with the principles and tactics," Cabango says.

"Hopefully I get an opportunity and I take it well."

A longer-term target is a place in the Wales squad for the delayed European Championship, which will take place in summer 2021.

"I think I have got to aim for the Euros," Cabango says.

The way things are going, it would be no shock if he makes it.