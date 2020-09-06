Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League seasons starts on Saturday and it could be one of the toughest ones to predict yet.

With such a short break between campaigns - and the threat of games being called off because of coronavirus outbreaks - anything could happen.

We want to know how you think the table will look at the end of this season. Could big-spending Chelsea rival Liverpool and Manchester City for the title?

Will any of the promoted teams - like Leeds - do a Wolves or a Sheffield United and challenge for Europe?

Have a go below and share it with your friends...