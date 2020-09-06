Premier League 2020-21: Predict the final table
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The Premier League seasons starts on Saturday and it could be one of the toughest ones to predict yet.
With such a short break between campaigns - and the threat of games being called off because of coronavirus outbreaks - anything could happen.
We want to know how you think the table will look at the end of this season. Could big-spending Chelsea rival Liverpool and Manchester City for the title?
Will any of the promoted teams - like Leeds - do a Wolves or a Sheffield United and challenge for Europe?
Have a go below and share it with your friends...
Predict final Premier League table
Rank the teams from champions down to the relegation places
