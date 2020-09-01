Last updated on .From the section Football

Diego Forlan says he has no regrets

Not all homecomings have a happy ending.

Kevin Keegan's second spell as Newcastle manager, Diego Maradona's time as Argentina boss, moving back in with your parents after a term at university...

There are many examples, and Diego Forlan is the latest to join the list.

Forlan, 41, won plenty as a player - including the Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester United (though let's not dwell on his tally of only 17 goals across two and a half seasons at Old Trafford).

Late in his playing career he joined Penarol - in his hometown Montevideo - and helped them win the Uruguayan league in 2015-16.

The striker enjoyed a happier return as a player with the club

But his spell as the club's head coach has not gone well. Appointed in December, he has now left the role after Penarol won just four of his 11 matches in charge.

"Thank you for the opportunity you gave me," he wrote on Twitter external-link . "To the players, thank you very much for your patience, your respect, your dedication and your teachings.

"Finally, thanks to the fans for their love. I have no complaints, this is football."

This is football indeed. And she can be a cruel mistress.