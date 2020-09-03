Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Castagne joined Atalanta from Genk three years ago

Leicester City have signed Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in 76 appearances for the Serie A side, who he joined from Genk in 2017.

Castagne, a versatile full-back who can play on either wing, joins Brendan Rodgers' side following Ben Chilwell's departure to Chelsea.

He made his international debut in 2018 and has won seven caps for Belgium in total, scoring twice.

The move is for an undisclosed fee and is subject to Premier League and international clearance.

Castagne helped Atalanta qualify for last season's Champions League for the first time in the club's history and they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Paris St-Germain.

He made 33 appearances for the club during the 2019/20 campaign.