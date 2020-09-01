'I knew six months ago' - NI boss Ian Baraclough welcomes Stephen Mallon's switch from Republic to NI

Media playback is not supported on this device I want players who want to play for NI - Baraclough on Mallon switch

Ian Baraclough has revealed that he knew about Stephen Mallon switching his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland six months ago.

The Derry City winger, 21, has played for both countries at under-age level and was called into the Republic's latest Under-21 squad.

However, he has declared for NI and boss Baraclough has spoken to his Republic counterpart Stephen Kenny about the situation.

"It's not new news," said Baraclough.

Both Baraclough and Kenny recently became senior international bosses after managing the Under-21s, and it was while in his previous role when Baraclough first spoke to west Belfast man Mallon.

"This is something that happened six months ago. I received a call from Stephen's agent and spoke to the player," he explained.

Mallon is on loan at Derry City from Sheffield United

"I then got on the phone to Stephen Kenny, who was new into his job with the 21s, and, out of respect, made him aware that I had had that phone call."

The news about Mallon switching allegiances to Northern Ireland comes just over a week after it emerged that Mark Sykes had made a move in the opposite direction by declaring for the Republic.

The Oxford United midfielder had made 11 Under-21 appearances for NI and been named in three senior squads, although he did not play for the senior team.

"If players want to play for Northern Ireland, they are the ones I want," added Baraclough, whose first match as Northern Ireland manager is away to Romania in the Nations League on Friday.

"I want people who are wholeheartedly behind the association and behind where we want to go. If players come to me and say they want to play for Northern Ireland and represent their country, then for me that's great.