Europa League: Coleraine and Linfield learn potential third-round opponents

Coleraine finished runners-up to Linfield in the curtailed Irish Premiership season

Coleraine face a trip to Albanian side KF Laçi or Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel if they overcome Scottish side Motherwell in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

Linfield will take on Estonia's Flora Tallinn or Icelandic team KR Reykjavík at Windsor Park if they defeat Maltese outfit Floriana.

David Healy's men reached the play-off stage of qualifying last season.

The third-round ties will be played over one leg on 24 September.

Coleraine saw off San Marino outfit La Fiorita in their preliminary round tie, before producing a stunning display away to 15-time Slovenian champions Maribor, winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Motherwell will again face Irish League opposition after being drawn away to the Bannsiders in the second round, with Stephen Robinson's men easing past Irish Cup winners Glentoran in the first round of qualifying at Fir Park.

Linfield went down narrowly 1-0 to Legia Warsaw in their Champions League first round qualifying tie and will now compete in the Europa League.

If Shamrock Rovers can overcome Italian Giants AC Milan, either Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt or Lithuanian outfit Žalgiris Vilnius will travel to Tallaght Stadium for the third round.

League of Ireland champions Dundalk could face FC Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova if they beat Andorran outfit Inter Escaldes in the second round.