Continental League Cup: 2020 finalists Chelsea and Arsenal in same group
Holders Chelsea will face last season's beaten finalists Arsenal in the group stage of the 2020-21 Women's Continental Tyres League Cup.
The format of the competition has been slightly adjusted, with the teams now divided into five groups of four and one of three.
The teams finishing top of their group plus the two best runners up will progress to the quarter-finals.
Tottenham Hotspur and London City Lionesses complete Chelsea's Group B.
Last season's beaten semi-finalists Manchester City and Manchester United have been drawn in Group C alongside Everton and Liverpool.
The competition will start on Wednesday, 7 October.
- Group A: Coventry United, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Durham
- Group B: Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, London City Lionesses
- Group C: Lverpool, Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City
- Group D: West Ham, Charlton, Reading, Brighton & Hove Albion
- Group E: Birmingham City, Blackburn, Leicester City
- Group F: Lewes, London Bees, Bristol City, Crystal Palace