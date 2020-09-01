Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Beth England scored both goals as Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2020 final

Holders Chelsea will face last season's beaten finalists Arsenal in the group stage of the 2020-21 Women's Continental Tyres League Cup.

The format of the competition has been slightly adjusted, with the teams now divided into five groups of four and one of three.

The teams finishing top of their group plus the two best runners up will progress to the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Hotspur and London City Lionesses complete Chelsea's Group B.

Last season's beaten semi-finalists Manchester City and Manchester United have been drawn in Group C alongside Everton and Liverpool.

The competition will start on Wednesday, 7 October.